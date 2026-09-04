Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release Date: When And Where Will The Malayalam Film Release?

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is continuing its dream run at the box office as the Malayalam film enters its second week in theatres. The Nivin Pauly-starrer, which blends romance, family drama and comedy, was released on August 21 during the Onam festive season.

The film is now expected to make its OTT debut soon.

When And Where To Watch Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

The film is expected to stream on JioHotsar following its theatrical run. According to the opening credits, JioHotstar has secured the streaming rights. However, the OTT release date has not yet been announced by the makers.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Report

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has collected a net of Rs 4.05 crore across 1,855 shows in India on Day 14. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 119.25 crore and total India net collections to Rs 102.15 crore so far, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 3.00 crore on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 112.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 231.25 crore.

The film was running across 1,855 shows on its 14th day and recorded an overall occupancy of 50%. The Malayalam 2D version registered 40.87% overall occupancy, with 20.25% in the morning and 28% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 46.05% and night shows recorded the highest occupancy rates at 65.67%.

ALSO READ: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection 14: Malayalam Romantic Comedy Remains Steady

Cast

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Girish A D. The film is written by Girish A D and Kiran Josey. Nivin Pauly plays Justin Davis, while Mamitha Baiju plays Ashley. The cast also includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Bindu Panicker and Meenakshi Raveendran.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor. The Malayalam romantic comedy was released in theatres on August 21, 2026, coinciding with the Onam festive season.

Story

The story revolves around Ashley, who returns home after living abroad. The film follows Justin and his family, with his relationship with Ashley being an important part of the story. Justin's younger brother Joel, along with their friends and relatives, also plays a significant role in the story. A wedding in Ashley's neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin.

The film explores themes of love, family, old memories and second chances, while combining romance, comedy and family drama.

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