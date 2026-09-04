Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Targets Rs 5,500 Crore Revenue By FY31

Honasa Consumer Ltd, the owner of beauty brand Mamaearth, expects a two-fold rise in its revenue to Rs 5,550 crore in the next five years by FY31, said its founders on Friday.

The company is also hopeful of its Ebitda margin expanding to 15 per cent during the same period.

Talking about the future growth path, Honasa Consumer founders Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh said they intend to "become the fastest-growing company in Indian FMCG to reach Rs 5,000 crore" revenue mark.

The company will be reaching the Rs 5,500 crore revenue mark by FY31 by “building brands that are loved by Indian consumers”. Honasa also aims to reach a 15 pc Ebitda margin, “unlocking a further 500 basis points as mix and scale move our way”, the founders said in their message to shareholders in the Annual Report.

Honasa Consumer had reported a total income of Rs 475.53 crore for FY26, registering a 15.37 per cent year-on-year growth.

The founders, however, cautioned that the revenue and margin targets were not ends in themselves.

“But the number is only ever a consequence. What we are really building is a company that can find a need, prove a product, scale a brand and make it profitable faster than anyone else and then simply do it again,” they said.

The founders said growth would continue to be anchored around a focused set of categories – face cleansers, shampoos, sunscreens, moisturisers, face serums, lipsticks and baby care – which currently contribute about 80 per cent of revenue, even as the company looks to expand into "newer partitions within existing and new categories”.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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