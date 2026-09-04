US Treasury Yields: What The Rise Means For Nifty, Sensex And RBI Repo Rates

The sharp rise in US Treasury yields is becoming an important signal for Indian investors, with higher US borrowing costs potentially affecting equities, bonds, the rupee and the Reserve Bank of India's interest-rate decisions.

The US 10-year Treasury yield recently climbed to elevated levels as investors weighed heavy government borrowing, resilient economic growth, persistent inflation risks and expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer. Reuters reported that the selloff in US government bonds has pushed up borrowing costs across the economy.

For India, the key concern is the flow of global capital. US Treasuries are viewed as a benchmark for global borrowing costs and are considered relatively safe dollar-denominated assets. When their yields rise, they can become more attractive compared with emerging-market assets such as Indian equities and bonds.

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This can encourage foreign portfolio investors to move money towards US debt, putting pressure on the Nifty and Sensex. Higher yields can also weigh on equity valuations because the present value of future corporate earnings becomes less attractive, particularly for high-growth stocks.

The rupee is another transmission channel. Stronger demand for dollar assets can put pressure on the Indian currency, while a weaker rupee makes imports such as crude oil more expensive. That could add to inflationary pressures.

For the RBI, the impact is more indirect. Higher US yields can push Indian bond yields higher as investors demand an adequate premium over US debt. A sustained rise in global borrowing costs could therefore make the central bank more cautious about cutting the repo rate.

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However, US yields alone do not determine RBI policy. Domestic inflation, economic growth, liquidity conditions and India's own bond-market dynamics remain critical.

The latest market moves underline the connection. On September 4, India's 10-year bond yield stood around 6.98%, while the US 10-year Treasury yield was 4.757%. The Nifty ended at 23,897.70 and the Sensex at 76,515.43, helped by easing US yields.

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