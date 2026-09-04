Wall Street Today: Jobs Data, US-Iran Tensions To Chips Rally — Five Factors That May Impact US Stock Market On Sept 4

US stock futures traded mixed before the opening bell on Friday, September 4, with investors awaiting jobs data amid US-Iran tensions.

Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.41% to $29,644.75, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures was marginally down 0.08% at $53,698, while S&P 500 futures was up 0.03% at $7,757.7.

Here are five key factors to watch out for ahead of the opening of the US stock market today.

Jobs Data

Investors will be looking at the US nonfarm payroll report is scheduled to release on Friday, September 4, 2026, at 08:30 am ET by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to Bloomberg estimates, 55,000 increase in payrolls is expected following an unexpected dip in July employment. This is likely to be in line with average job growth this year. The unemployment rate will likely be at 4.1%. The data is expected to significantly influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's September policy decision.

US-Iran Uncertainties And Oil Prices

Oil prices eased on Friday follwing consistent gains during the week amid uncertainty over US-Iran hostilities that renewed fears of prolonged disruptions to crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude was trading around $95 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $90.

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Chip Stocks Rally

Major chip stocks such as SanDisk, Sk Hynix, Micron, AMD and Intel were in green during pre market trading as Nvidia's acquisition of Hugging Face for about $13 billion has boosted investor interest in AI stock.

Fed's Stance On Rates

Fed's stance on Septemebr rate hike is expected to an imapct on US equities. Governor Waller said that the decision on interest rates will be “heavily influenced” by August inflation data due next week. "If there is continued progress toward our 2% goal, then I am willing to support holding the policy rate at its current level,” Waller said at an event hosted by Reuters. “But if inflation comes in hot, I would consider a rate hike.”

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Treasury Yields

Treasury yields remained steady ahead of US jobs data and unemployment data, with the key 10-year Treasury note

yield remained unchanged 4.7%. The two-year Treasury yield was steady at 4.3%, while the longer-dated 30-year yield was 5.2%.

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