Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Rentomojo, Pranav Constructions, Kanohar Electricals Among 11 Mainboard Issues To Launch

The momentum in mainboard IPOs is set to continue, with a primary market activity surge in September 2026. The upcoming issues span sectors including real estate, electrical equipment, chemicals, infrastructure, industrial energy, financial services, payments technology and consumer rentals.

In the coming week, a total of 11 mainboard IPOs are set to open for public subscription. Rentomojo, Kanohar Electricals and Karamtara Engineering are among the biggest issues of the week, with the three collectively looking to raise more than Rs 3,186 crore.

Here's a look at the mainboard IPOs opening next week.

IPO Open Date Close Date Issue Size Price Band Pranav Constructions Sept. 7 Sept. 9 Rs 351.03 cr Rs 118–124 Kanohar Electricals Sept. 8 Sept. 10 Rs 1,055.74 cr Rs 601–632 Glass Wall Systems Sept. 8 Sept. 10 Rs 427.89 cr Rs 172–182 Prasol Chemicals Sept. 8 Sept. 10 Rs 500 cr Rs 643–676 Karamtara Engineering Sept. 9 Sept. 11 Rs 875 cr Rs 241–254 LCC Projects Sept. 9 Sept. 11 Rs 427.14 cr Rs 139–146 Steamhouse India Sept. 9 Sept. 11 Rs 414 cr To be announced Asset Reconstruction Co. Sept. 9 Sept. 11 Rs 732.97 cr Rs 132–139 Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Sept. 9 Sept. 11 Rs 805 cr Rs 322–339 Rentomojo Sept. 9 Sept. 11 Rs 1,255.57 cr Rs 384–404 Veegaland Developers Sept. 10 Sept. 15 Rs 210 cr Rs 130–140

1. Pranav Constructions IPO

The Pranav Constructions IPO will be open for subscription from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9. The company specialises in real estate development, primarily focusing on redevelopment projects in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Region.

It aims to raise Rs 351.03 crore through a book-built issue. The offer comprises a fresh issue of 2.55 crore shares worth Rs 315.60 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 28.57 lakh shares amounting to Rs 35.43 crore.

Offer Size: Rs 351.03 crore

Price Band: Rs 118 to Rs 124

Listing At: BSE, NSE

Lot Size: 120 shares

Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 11

Refund: Sept. 11

Listing Date: Sept. 15

The GMP for the Pranav Constructions IPO stood at Rs 34 per share as of Sept. 4. It indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 158 apiece, reflecting a premium of 27.42% over the upper limit of the price band.

2. Kanohar Electricals IPO

The Kanohar Electricals IPO will be open for subscription from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10. The company specialises in manufacturing heavy electrical equipment, power transformers, and electrical distribution solutions.

It aims to raise Rs 1,055.74 crore through the book-built issue. The offer comprises a fresh issue of 47.47 lakh shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.20 crore shares amounting to Rs 755.74 crore.

Offer Size: Rs 1,055.74 crore

Price Band: Rs 601 to Rs 632

Listing At: BSE, NSE

Lot Size: 23 shares

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 15

Refund: Sept. 15

Listing Date: Sept. 16

The GMP for the Kanohar Electricals IPO stood at Rs 205 per share as of 3:30 p.m on Sept. 4. It indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 837 apiece, reflecting a premium of 32.44% over the upper limit of the price band.

3. Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO

The Glass Wall Systems IPO will be open for subscription from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10. The company is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass and facade solutions.

It comprises a total issue of Rs 427.89 crore, including a fresh issue of 32.97 lakh shares worth Rs 60 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.02 crore shares amounting to Rs 367.89 crore.

Offer Size: Rs 427.89 crore

Price Band: Rs 172 to Rs 182

Listing At: NSE, BSE

Lot Size: 82 shares

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 15

Refund: Sept. 15

Listing Date: Sept. 16

The GMP for the Glass Wall Systems IPO stood at Rs 61 per share as of 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. It indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 243 apiece at a premium of 33.52% on the upper limit of the price band.

4. Prasol Chemicals IPO

The Prasol Chemicals IPO will be open for bidding from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10. Prasol Chemicals is a prominent manufacturer of speciality chemicals operating across phosphorus and acrylic acid derivatives.

The offer is a book-built issue of Rs 500 crore, featuring a fresh issue of 11.83 lakh shares worth Rs 80 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 62.13 lakh shares worth Rs 420 crore.

Offer Size: Rs 500 crore

Price Band: Rs 643 to Rs 676

Listing At: NSE, BSE

Lot Size: 22 shares

Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 15

Refund: Sept. 15

Listing Date: Sept. 16

The GMP for the Prasol Chemicals IPO stood at Rs 115 per share as of 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 791 apiece, at a premium of 17.01% over the upper issue price.

5. Karamtara Engineering IPO

Investors can bid for shares in the Karamtara Engineering IPO from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. The company specialises in power transmission and distribution infrastructure products, structural steel, and fasteners.

The book-built issue is worth Rs 875 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.66 crore shares (Rs 675 crore) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 78.74 lakh shares (Rs 200 crore).

Offer Size: Rs 875 crore

Price Band: Rs 241 to Rs 254

Listing At: NSE, BSE

Lot Size: 59 shares

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 16

Refund: Sept. 16

Listing Date: Sept. 17

The GMP for the Karamtara Engineering IPO stood at Rs 20 per share on Sept. 4. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 274 apiece, at a premium of 7.87% compared to the upper issue price limit.

6. LCC Projects IPO

The LCC Projects IPO will be open for subscription from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. LCC Projects is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company focused on water supply, irrigation, and infrastructure construction.

The total issue size is Rs 427.14 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares worth Rs 258 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.16 crore shares worth Rs 169.14 crore.

Offer Size: Rs 427.14 crore

Price Band: Rs 139 to Rs 146

Listing At: NSE, BSE

Lot Size: 102 shares

Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 16

Refund: Sept. 16

Listing Date: Sept. 17

7. Steamhouse India IPO

The Steamhouse India IPO will open for bidding from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Steamhouse India provides steam energy generation and distribution solutions for industrial operations.

The issue aggregates to Rs 414 crore, featuring a fresh issue of Rs 353 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 61 crore.

Offer Size: Rs 414 crore

Price Band: To be announced

Listing At: NSE, BSE

Lot Size: To be announced

Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 16

Refund: Sept. 16

Listing Date: Sept. 17

8. Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO

The Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO will open for participation from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. The company is India's premier asset reconstruction firm specialising in non-performing asset (NPA) resolution.

The issue entirely comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.27 crore shares amounting to Rs 732.97 crore.

Offer Size: Rs 732.97 crore

Price Band: Rs 132 to Rs 139

Listing At: NSE, BSE

Lot Size: 107 shares

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 15

Refund: Sept. 15

Listing Date: Sept. 16

The GMP for the Asset Reconstruction IPO stood at Rs 0 on Sept. 4. It indicates a flat listing for the offer.

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9. Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO

The Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO will be open for subscription from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. The firm provides secure payment solutions, smart card manufacturing, and identity technology services.

The issue is valued at Rs 805 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 94.40 lakh shares worth Rs 320 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.43 crore shares worth Rs 485 crore.

Offer Size: Rs 805 crore

Price Band: Rs 322 to Rs 339

Listing At: BSE, NSE

Lot Size: 44 shares

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 16

Refund: Sept. 16

Listing Date: Sept. 17

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10. Rentomojo IPO

The Rentomojo IPO will open for bidding from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Rentomojo is a leading online rental platform offering furniture, appliances, and electronics on subscription.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 1,255.57 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 37.15 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.74 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,105.57 crore.

Offer Size: Rs 1,255.57 crore

Price Band: Rs 384 to Rs 404

Listing At: BSE, NSE

Lot Size: 37 shares

Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 16

Refund: Sept. 16

Listing Date: Sept. 17

The GMP for the Rentomojo IPO stood at Rs 55 per share on Sept. 4. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 459 apiece, at a premium of 13.61% over the upper price limit.

11. Veegaland Developers IPO

The Veegaland Developers IPO will be open for subscription from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15. The company is a real estate developer based in Kerala, building residential and commercial projects.

The offer entirely comprises a fresh issue of 1.50 crore shares aggregating to Rs 210 crore.

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Veegaland Developers IPO stood at Rs 22 per share as of Sept. 4 at 2:33 p.m. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 162 apiece, at a premium of 15.71% over the upper issue price limit.

Offer Size: Rs 210 crore

Price Band: Rs 130 to Rs 140

Listing At: NSE, BSE

Lot Size: 107 shares

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Credit of Shares: Sept. 17

Refund: Sept. 17

Listing Date: Sept. 18

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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