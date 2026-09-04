I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Shows Steady Growth, Check Earnings

Dulquer Salmaan starrer I'm Game has hit the big screen, marking his return with a fantasy thriller. The film continues its box office run on Day 2 after recording a strong opening on Day 1. It has been released in multiple languages across India on September 3.

Box Office Collection Day 2

As of Day 2, I'm Game has collected a net of Rs 0.25 crore in India across 459 shows so far, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film's total India gross collection to Rs 6.19 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 5.30 crore so far. The final India collection for Day 2 is yet to be reported.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 5.00 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 11.35 crore.

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The film is running across 459 shows in India as of now, with an occupancy rate of 22.3%.

On Day 2, the Malayalam version registered 27% overall occupancy with 352 shows, while the Telugu version registered 21% overall occupancy with 162 shows as of now, according to the Sacnilk report.

Language And Format Collection on Day 1

On its opening day, I'm Game ran across 2,714 shows in 847 theatres spanning 358 cities. The film collected Rs 4.55 crore from its Malayalam version, with an overall occupancy of 51%. The Telugu version collected Rs 0.75 crore with 27% occupancy, while the Hindi version earned Rs 0.10 crore with a 30% occupancy rate.

The Malayalam 2D version recorded 44.58% overall occupancy. The morning shows registered 33.67% occupancy, followed by 35.08% in the afternoon. The evening occupancy stood at 43.33%, while the night shows recorded 64.57%, according to Sacnilk.

The Telugu 2D version registered 35.03% overall occupancy, with 16.30% in the morning and 27.90% in the afternoon. The evening shows recorded 15.20% occupancy, while the night shows registered 35.90%.

Meanwhile, the Hindi 2D version recorded 15.29% overall occupancy. The afternoon shows registered 9.88% occupancy, while the evening and night shows recorded 7.50% and 15.63%, respectively.

About I'm Game

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game is a fantasy thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. Produced by Wayfarer Films, the film released in theatres on September 3, 2026, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

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