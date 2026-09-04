India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming, TV Telecast And H2H

India Women will face Pakistan Women in a crucial Group A match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Saturday, Sept. 5, with both teams looking to strengthen their qualification hopes.

The spotlight turns to Dubai on Saturday as India Women and Pakistan Women renew their long-standing rivalry in a crucial Group A fixture of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. India have surged through their opening two games with convincing victories, leaving them in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan now face a major test under Fatima Sana, with victory offering them a valuable opportunity to bolster their qualification hopes and make their mark against one of the competition's leading contenders.

India Vs Pakistan: Preview

Harmanpreet Kaur's India arrive at their next assignment with their campaign gathering serious momentum. A 137-run demolition of Hong Kong on Thursday, Sept. 3 provided further evidence of their strength, with Smriti Mandhana once again commanding the headlines. The vice-captain's blistering 124 off 64 deliveries took her past Mithali Raj's tally and made her the most prolific run-scorer in women's international cricket. Her innings included seven sixes and laid the foundation for India's 193 for 5.

Their bowlers then completed the job, reducing Hong Kong to 56, with Deepti Sharma and Nandani Sharma among the key contributors. India had earlier beaten Thailand by 94 runs, leaving them with an imposing Net Run Rate of +5.775 and firmly establishing India as one of the tournament favourites.

Pakistan began their Women's Asia Cup campaign with a hard-fought 35-run victory over Thailand, with Muneeba Ali providing the decisive contribution. The opener showed considerable composure in the Dubai heat, making 54 from 52 deliveries to give her side a competitive platform.

Their batting remains a concern, though, after Pakistan managed only 119 for 9 against Thailand's spin attack. Fatima Sana will want greater stability from the top order against India. Pakistan's strength lies in their formidable spin department, where Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu have consistently combined wicket-taking ability with tight spells.

With India's top order led by Mandhana and the attacking Shafali Verma, Pakistan will need their spinners to strike early on a Dubai surface that has offered plenty of assistance to slow bowlers.

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India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Date And Time

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Sept. 5 from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Venue

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: H2H Record

India lead Pakistan 14-3 in Women's Asia Cup T20I meetings, having won 14 of their 17 encounters.

India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match on the SonyLIV app and website.

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Women's Asia Cup 2026: Group A Points Table

India currently lead Group A with four points from two matches, while Pakistan have two points from one game.

Position Team Matches Points NRR 1 India Women 2 4 5.775 2 Pakistan Women 1 2 1.75 3 Thailand Women 3 2 -2.05 4 Hong Kong Women 2 0 -3.575

India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

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