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NSE IPO: Exchange Plans To Announce Price Band By September 11, Say Sources

NSE aims to announce IPO price band by September 11, with plans to list shares in the third week of September, sources told NDTV Profit.

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NSE IPO: Exchange Plans To Announce Price Band By September 11, Say Sources

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is targeting September 11 for the announcement of the price band for its IPO, sources told NDTV Profit on Friday, adding that the stock exchange is also looking to list in the third week of September.

The NSE IPO also received a no objection certificate from market regulator SEBI in August 2026. NDTV Profit had reported on July 30 that the National Stock Exchange is expecting to get listed on the BSE by September 2026. 

NSE, the operator of the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume, had filed its draft papers for the IPO with the market regulator on June 17 this year.

According to Street estimates, NSE IPO could be worth over Rs 30,000 crore — making it the biggest IPO in the Indian stock market so far, and surpassing Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870 crore offer.

NSE is seeking a valuation of as much as Rs 5.26 lakh crore ($55 billion) through the IPO, Bloomberg had reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the DRHP, NSE IPO will consist entirely of an offer for sale (OFS), with existing shareholders planning to sell as many as 14.89 crore equity shares, representing nearly 6% of NSE's paid-up equity capital.

NSE has appointed 20 banks to work on the IPO, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., JM Financial Ltd., Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO: SBI Capital Markets Now A Seller — Three Things To Note From Latest SEBI Filing

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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