Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Captain After Positive Banned Substance Tests

Air India has terminated the employment of Captain Sudeep Vashistha, the Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight involved in a recent incident, after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance.

According to an official statement, both tests conducted on the pilot returned positive for a banned substance. The airline said his employment was terminated with immediate effect.

Air India said the action was taken in line with its zero-tolerance approach towards violations of safety, fitness and regulatory requirements.

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"The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect," the airline said in a statement.

On Aug. 4, an Air India Airbus A320 operating the Phuket-Delhi flight suffered a sudden loss of nearly 300 feet in altitude, leaving several passengers injured.

According to the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, the aircraft, carrying 145 people, experienced a near-simultaneous failure of all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet.

The incident triggered an autopilot disconnect, followed by a brief stall warning and an altitude upset, resulting in injuries to 24 people on board.

(This is a developing story.)

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