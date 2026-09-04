Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch LaLiga Match Online?

Real Madrid, under new boss José Mourinho, are set to travel to Seville to take on Real Betis in a La Liga clash on September 4.

Mourinho returned to the Bernabéu this summer for a second spell in charge, 13 years after his first spell ended. He was brought back by club president Florentino Pérez to end a two-season trophy drought that saw Real Madrid finish without silverware under Xabi Alonso and caretaker boss Álvaro Arbeloa last season.

Mourinho's Madrid side, backed by one of the most expensive transfer windows in the club's history and featuring Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and a rebuilt defence with new arrivals Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras, are currently second in the early La Liga standings. They are behind defending champions FC Barcelona, and will be looking to build early momentum and close the gap at the top.

Meanwhile, Real Betis come into the fixture having added Ireland international Troy Parrott as a new attacking option this summer.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have had a good start to the campaign, sitting on the top half of the table, and will be eager to test themselves against a re-energised Real Madrid side on home soil at Estadio La Cartuja, a venue they have used for their biggest fixtures since redevelopment work at the Benito Villamarín.

Kickoff Time

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to start at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

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Probable Lineups

Real Betis: Álvaro Vallés (GK); Héctor Bellerín, Marc Bartra, Natan, Fran García; Facundo Bernal, Marc Roca; Antony, Isco, Rodrigo Riquelme; Troy Parrott

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham; Brahim Díaz, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed TV channel for a live telecast of Real Betis vs Real Madrid in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch the Real Betis vs Real Madrid LaLiga match live on the FanCode app and website.

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