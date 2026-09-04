Iran Eyes Closer China Ties As Top Judiciary Officials Meet In India

Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said Tehran is determined to deepen its ties with China, including cooperation in legal and judicial fields, during a meeting with Zhang Jun, president of China's Supreme People's Court, in New Delhi.

"China and Iran have extensive and strong relations, and we are determined to expand our ties with China," Ejei said.

He also stressed the importance of fully implementing bilateral agreements and called for greater exchanges of legal and judicial experience, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency.

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The two officials met on the sidelines of a BRICS gathering of judicial leaders in New Delhi on Friday.

Ejei also highlighted opportunities for technology cooperation, including the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in judicial matters. He said Iran's domestic capabilities and China's scientific and technological expertise could create new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian judiciary chief also expressed confidence that the heads of the judiciaries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states would soon convene in Iran.

According to the report, a summit that had been planned in Iran last year was cancelled amid what Iranian officials described as "unjust aggression" by the United States and Israel against the country.

Zhang, meanwhile, thanked Ejei for the opportunity to meet again and described their discussions in China in April last year as "deep and constructive."

"China and Iran have always maintained healthy and stable relations, always helped and cooperated, despite all the regional and international ups and downs," Zhang said.

He expressed hope that the two countries would further deepen their strategic partnership.

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Zhang said China's Supreme People's Court was willing to strengthen cooperation with its Iranian counterpart, particularly in digital technology, artificial intelligence and judicial governance.

He also expressed hope that China-Iran relations would continue to expand across different areas and praised the Iranian people for their resilience during past conflicts.

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