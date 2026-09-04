South Korea Prepares For Hormuz Military Deployment

South Korea is reportedly preparing for a possible military deployment in the Strait of Hormuz as Seoul considers ways to support freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway amid the continuing conflict involving the United States and Iran, according to South Korean media reports.

The reported preparations mark a significant shift from Seoul's earlier cautious approach, although the South Korean presidential office has stressed that no final decision to deploy troops has been taken.

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SBS reported that South Korea's Ministry of National Defence has begun specific preparations for a potential naval deployment to the Strait of Hormuz. The assets reportedly being considered include a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, a naval logistics support vessel and an explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) team.

Reuters reported that South Korean media said the government is aiming to dispatch assets before the end of 2026. The preparations could move toward seeking parliamentary consent, with a motion potentially being submitted to the National Assembly as early as September.

However, the South Korean presidential office stated that no deployment is officially confirmed and it has been consulting with the international community about restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and finding practical ways to contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East.

South Korea has a particularly strong economic interest in the stability of the route because it is heavily dependent on imported energy. The issue also has a major US-South Korea alliance dimension. Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressed South Korea and other countries to contribute military assets to efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. The South Korean government's acceleration of preparations has therefore been reportedly influenced by Trump's repeated criticism that Seoul was not helping the US in the Iran conflict, despite receiving US support.

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