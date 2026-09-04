iPhone 18 Pro Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: What We Know About Price, Design, Battery, Camera And Feature

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September 9 event. Ahead of the launch, several reports have revealed details about the two premium models, including their expected prices, design changes, battery capacities and camera upgrades. Apple has not officially confirmed these specifications.

Design: Similar Design, Different Sizes

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could continue with a 6.9-inch screen. MacRumors reports that the overall design may remain close to the iPhone 17 Pro series, although the phones could feature a smaller Dynamic Island.

The Pro Max could also become slightly thicker and heavier, reportedly to accommodate a larger battery.

Battery: Pro Max Could Have The Bigger Advantage

Battery capacity is expected to increase on both models. According to leaked figures cited by MacRumors, the iPhone 18 Pro could feature a battery of up to 4,288mAh, while the Pro Max could have a battery of around 5,567mAh.

By comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max were reported to have battery capacities of 4,252mAh and 5,088mAh, respectively.

Reports from other publications, including TrendForce, also suggest that the Pro Max could see a more noticeable improvement in battery life because of its larger body.

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Camera: Pro Max Could Get An Extra Feature

The biggest difference between the two models could come in photography. Reports suggest both phones will retain a 48-megapixel main camera, but the Pro Max may get a variable-aperture lens.

MacRumors reports that the feature could be exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. A variable aperture would allow the camera to adjust the amount of light entering the lens, potentially giving users greater control over exposure and background blur.

Performance: A20 Pro Chip Expected

Both models are also expected to feature Apple's new A20 Pro chip, reportedly based on a 2nm process, along with improvements in performance and efficiency.

Price: Both Models Could Get More Expensive

According to TrendForce, the iPhone 18 series could see a 10% to 20% price increase because of rising memory costs. The research firm estimates that memory costs for the 256GB Pro model in the third quarter of 2026 could be nearly four times higher than a year earlier.

Apple is expected to absorb part of the additional cost, but prices could still rise.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could also cost more in India, although the exact prices remain unclear. India Today reported that the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around Rs 1,39,900, while another estimate puts the price of the 256GB model at Rs 1,44,900.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max, meanwhile, could start at around Rs 1,54,900.

Apple is yet to confirm the India prices, features and specifications, so these figures should be treated as estimates for now. The company is expected to reveal the official pricing alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on September 9.

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