Mirzapur Day 1 Box Office Collection: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Movie Records Rs 3.18 Crore Opening-Day Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie has kicked off its theatrical run from September 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the film brings the popular OTT franchise to cinemas for the first time, opening to strong buzz with the return of fan-favourites Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya.

The big-screen continuation of the hit Mirzapur franchise stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu and marks the franchise's first transition from OTT to theatres.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection - Day 1

According to Sacnilk, as of Day 1, Mirzapur: The Movie is playing across 3,184 shows and has collected rs 3.18 crore net today. The total India collections till now are Rs 3.75 crore gross and Rs 3.18 crore net. The final Day 1 India collections will be available in the later part of the day.

Mirzapur: The Movie​​​​​​​ Advance Booking

Mirzapur: The Movie sold 327,975 tickets for its opening day across Hindi and Telugu 2D shows, according to Sacnilk's September 4 morning update. The advance collections were estimated at Rs 9.19 crore excluding block seats, and around Rs 12.55 crore when block bookings were included.

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Mirzapur: The Movie​​​​​​​ Plot and Premise

The battle for Mirzapur's throne escalates as old enemies resurface and new threats emerge. Blood debts must be paid while power-hungry contenders fight to control the city's violent underworld. The film takes the Mirzapur story into a new chapter, featuring the power struggles, rivalries and revenge that have defined the franchise. Guddu Pandit continues his fight to establish control, while Kaleen Bhaiya and other powerful figures remain central to the battle for supremacy.

Mirzapur Cast and Crew

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language action crime thriller film directed by Gurmeet Singh (in his feature film debut) and written by Puneet Krishna. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. It is based on the Amazon Prime Video television series Mirzapur (2018).

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie Day 1 Box Office Estimate: Film Set To Open Strong, Sees Good Advance Bookings

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