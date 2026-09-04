It's A Wrap For Love And War! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal Complete Shoot

The excitement around a much-awaited Bollywood project continues to build as the film moves closer to its release. With a celebrated filmmaker and a prominent cast coming together, the project has remained one of the most anticipated films in recent times.

Love And War Shoot Officially Wraps

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has officially completed its shooting schedule. The team marked the occasion with an emotional farewell involving Bhansali and the entire unit.

With filming now complete, Bhansali will turn his attention towards the next stage of the film's production.

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What To Expect From Love And War

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love and War is expected to be the filmmaker's most expensive project so far. The story revolves around two strong-willed army officers, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Their lives become intertwined in a complicated love triangle involving Alia Bhatt's character.

The film has also generated significant interest through several behind-the-scenes pictures that surfaced online. One such viral image showed Ranbir and Vicky dressed in full Air Force uniforms, offering fans a glimpse of their characters as officers.

Love and War also marks several important reunions. Bhansali is working with Ranbir again after their 2007 film Saawariya. The filmmaker is also collaborating with Alia once again following their work together on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir, Alia And Vicky's Upcoming Work

Ranbir Kapoor is currently preparing for the release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, in which he portrays Lord Rama. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the YRF Spy Universe action thriller Alpha. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's most recent appearance was in Kesari Chapter 2, where he served as the narrator.

Love And War Release Date

With the shoot wrapped, Love And War will now enter its post-production phase. The film is expected to hit theatres on January 21, 2027.

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