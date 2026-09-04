'Why Did You Spoil Border 2?' Samay Raina's Hilarious Roast Of Varun Dhawan Goes Viral

Comedy and entertainment often come together to create unexpected moments, especially when celebrities become part of an unscripted format. The latest episode has brought plenty of such moments, with the panel turning several conversations into hilarious exchanges.

Varun Dhawan Joins Samay Raina's Show

The latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 is now out. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan appeared on the panel alongside comedians Sharon Verma and Nishant Verma, as well as 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr.

Several clips from the episode have surfaced on social media following its release. In one of them, Samay joked about having Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on the show after last year's controversy. He said, “I have got such big stars after the FIR - Alia Bhatt and now Varun Dhawan, the show keeps going down.” Varun laughed at the comment and took the roast sportingly.

Varun also revealed that he is a fan of the show but prefers watching it alone. When he suggested that he already knew something would go wrong, Samay quickly responded, “Something has gone off, you are here.”

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Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Border 2

Sharon later brought up Varun's earlier statement comparing Dilwale with Inception. Calling herself a fan of the actor, she jokingly referred to the comment. Varun explained that he had intended it as a joke, but it was not understood by people at the time.

Another segment saw a contestant ask the panel to select a number between 1 and 5. Varun picked 1 and said, “I like 1.” Samay used the moment to take a dig at Border 2, asking, “Why did you spoil Border 2 then?” Varun defended the film, pointing out that it earned money.

Samay also asked Varun to name his last film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, before humorously altering its title to, “Hai papa director toh actor toh hona he hai.” The exchanges have since become a talking point online, with multiple clips going viral.

Where To Watch India's Got Latent 2 Episode

The episode featuring Varun Dhawan and the other guests is available as a Netflix-exclusive release from September 4. Speaking about his appearance, Varun said comedy is a genre he enjoys both performing and watching. He added that Samay's unpredictable style made him want to experience the show live and said he had a great time.

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