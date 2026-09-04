iPhone Ultra Vs Xiaomi 18 Fold: Chinese Tech Giant Launches Its Foldable Phone Before Apple

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date for its first wide-format foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold. The company's mobile business president, Lu Weibing, announced on Weibo that the device will launch on September 7, two days before Apple's September 9 event, where the company is expected to unveil its rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra.

Launch Comes Ahead Of Apple's Event

The timing places Xiaomi's new foldable launch just ahead of one of Apple's biggest events of the year.

Samsung had already expanded its foldable lineup earlier this year with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, while Xiaomi is now preparing to enter the wide-format foldable segment with the Xiaomi 18 Fold.

The device made its first public appearance at IFA 2026 in Berlin, marking Xiaomi's debut at the technology show. However, the phone was displayed behind glass and was not available for hands-on use.

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China-Only, For Now

Xiaomi has not confirmed plans to launch the Xiaomi 18 Fold outside China.

While the company sells smartphones across several international markets, including the UK and Europe, its teasers for the new foldable have so far appeared through Chinese channels, including Weibo.

This suggests that the initial launch could be focused on the Chinese market, although Xiaomi has not announced its wider availability plans.

Design And Display Details Revealed

Xiaomi has already revealed the design of the Xiaomi 18 Fold through official images, including a red colour option.

The phone is expected to feature a 5.38-inch outer display and a 7.58-inch inner foldable screen.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal display.

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Xiaomi's New In-House Chip

The Xiaomi 18 Fold will also introduce the company's new XRing 03 processor, marking its first appearance in a consumer device.

Instead of using a Qualcomm or MediaTek chip, Xiaomi is expected to rely on its in-house silicon for the new foldable. Early information suggests the processor could offer competitive CPU and graphics performance, although independent benchmarks will provide a clearer picture after the phone launches.

The remaining specifications have not yet been officially confirmed. With the September 7 launch approaching, Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details about its first wide-format foldable smartphone in the coming days.

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