Apple's iPhone Ultra Could Feature MagSafe Despite Its Ultra-Thin Design: Gurman

Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone, widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, may support MagSafe charging despite its notably thin design.

According to a report by Tom's Guide based on comments from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device could feature MagSafe hardware built directly into the phone rather than relying on a compatible case.

Will MagSafe Make The Cut?

Given the foldable iPhone's expected slim profile, there has been uncertainty over whether Apple would be able to include MagSafe hardware in the device.

Gurman's comments to Tom's Guide suggest that Apple could offer native MagSafe support, allowing compatible chargers and accessories to attach magnetically to the phone without requiring a special case.

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Why MagSafe Support Matters

The reported inclusion of MagSafe would be notable given the foldable iPhone's expected thin design. Reports have suggested the device could measure around 4.5 mm when unfolded and between 9 mm and 9.5 mm when folded.

The device is also expected to feature a 5.5-inch outer display for everyday use and a larger 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded.

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Still Unofficial

MagSafe support for Apple's foldable iPhone remains unconfirmed. Apple has not officially announced the device or confirmed its name, specifications or features.

As a result, the final product could differ from the details described in current reports and leaks.

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