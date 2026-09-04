Mirzapur: The Movie X Reviews: Fans Say Film Is Darker Than Series; Praise Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan

Mirzapur: The Movie hit the cinema halls on Friday, September 4, marking the popular franchise's transition from online streaming to the big screen. The film has received strong early reactions with netizens describing it as a "winner" and a mass entertainer.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie brings together the franchise's beloved iconic characters and fan favourites, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Abhishek Banerjee, while also expanding the world of Mirzapur with new additions to the cast like Jitendra Kumar (Jeetu Bhaiya) and Ravi Kishan.

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu returns as Munna Bhaiya. The early reactions from social media have praised Tripathi and Divyenndu for their performances.

Many users have also lauded the film for taking the franchise's familiar mix of politics, revenge and action to a bigger scale. Viewers highlighted Ravi Kishan's entry as Babbua Yadav, saying his character adds fresh energy and intensity to the narrative. Some users also felt the film delivers a darker and more powerful experience than the web series, with the screenplay, dialogues, action sequences and background score receiving particular appreciation.

Here are some reactions from X.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai in August, producer Farhan Akhtar said the much-awaited "Mirzapur: The Film" is a result of the immense love and demand from the audience. "The viewers of this show, it is because of their love this has happened. They have supported the show from the time it was first released. Amazon took it across the world. People do ask about different films and sequels, but wherever I go, they always ask me when 'Mirzapur' is coming."

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