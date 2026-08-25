Emami Group Exits East Bengal As Investor Days After Durand Cup Triumph

Emami Group has ended its four-year stint as an investor in East Bengal Football Club (EBFC), transferring its entire shareholding and associated voting rights back to the club on Tuesday, according to reports.

The decision, however, does not mark the end of Emami's association with the Kolkata-based football club. The group said it will continue to support East Bengal as a sponsor and remain committed to the growth and development of Indian football.

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“While stepping away from its investment and management role, it will continue its association with East Bengal Club as a sponsor, supporting the Club and its ongoing sporting ambitions,” Emami said in a release.

“The Group remains proud of its association with East Bengal and wishes the Club, its players, officials, and supporters continued success in the seasons ahead,” the release said.

Emami had joined hands with East Bengal in 2022 as the club's majority investor, taking a massive 77% stake. The partnership came as the iconic Kolkata-based club sought to rebuild its footballing structure and return to greater prominence in Indian football.

The development comes just days after East Bengal enjoyed one of its biggest recent successes on the field. On Sunday, the club defeated arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4-1 in the Durand Cup final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake stadium.

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Edmund Lalrindika was the star of the final, scoring a hat-trick as East Bengal secured their 17th Durand Cup title. The triumph also ended the club's 22-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

The victory was particularly significant given the rivalry between the two Kolkata giants. East Bengal's emphatic win over Mohun Bagan came in a final that marked another major chapter in one of Indian football's most celebrated rivalries.

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