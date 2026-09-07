Delhi Building Collapse: Six Killed, 11 Rescued - What We Know

Six people have died and 11 others have been rescued after a five-storey boys' PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan, southwest Delhi, near Delhi University's South Campus.

The building, reportedly operating as “Hostel Daze”, collapsed around 1:30 p.m. on September 6, trapping several people under the debris. Rescue operations continued through the night, with one more person pulled from the rubble but later declared dead. In all, 11 people were rescued and taken to hospitals for treatment.

The rescue operation involved the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances and other emergency personnel. Heavy machinery and specialised search teams were used to clear the rubble and search for those still trapped. Local students and residents also helped emergency teams during the initial response.

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AIIMS JPN Apex Trauma Centre received several victims, with reports indicating that 11 injured people were taken there for treatment. Some were reported to be in serious condition, while others were shifted to hospitals including Safdarjung Hospital.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse. Delhi Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the alleged PG owner, identified as Anand Bansal, and others. Police efforts are continuing to trace those allegedly responsible.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry and directed authorities to take strict action against anyone found responsible. The nearby building was evacuated as a precaution while rescue crews worked to reach anyone still trapped, with CM Gupta promising immediate assistance to the affected families.

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Preliminary reports have raised concerns about the building's age, structural safety and ongoing basement construction or renovation work of at least 50 yeras old building. Heavy rain and water accumulation have also emerged as possible contributing factors. However, officials have not yet established the definitive cause of the collapse.

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