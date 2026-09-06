ISRO Says Privatisation Reports Are 'Baseless, Incorrect'

The Indian Space Research Organisation has firmly rejected reports suggesting that the space agency is being privatised or that its importance will be reduced under India's ongoing space sector reforms.

In a clarification issued on X on Sunday, ISRO said such assertions are “completely baseless and incorrect” and stressed that it will continue to remain the country's principal institution for advanced space research, technology development, national and strategic missions, space science and exploration.

The clarification comes amid growing concerns over the future role of ISRO after nine employee associations recently sought clarity from Chairperson V Narayanan on reports about shifting some manufacturing and operational responsibilities to private companies and public sector undertakings.

ISRO, however, said the greater participation of private companies is not intended to weaken the organisation. Instead, the agency said the objective is to allow it to concentrate more heavily on advanced technologies and complex national missions while industry scales up mature capabilities.

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The agency said reforms initiated since 2020 and institutionalised through the Indian Space Policy 2023 are aimed at creating a larger and globally competitive Indian space ecosystem.

Industry, startups and academia are being encouraged to participate across the space value chain and complement ISRO's capabilities.

ISRO also clarified that transferring mature technologies to industry does not mean that it is withdrawing from those areas. Such transfers can help expand production, commercialisation, innovation and access to global markets.

Under the emerging model, mature launch vehicles, routine satellites, and other established systems can increasingly be produced by industry or PSUs through appropriate competitive processes.

ISRO said its own focus will increasingly shift towards frontier research and critical capabilities, including human spaceflight, next-generation launch systems, deep-space and planetary missions, advanced communication, navigation and Earth observation payloads, sensors and propulsion systems.

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The agency described this transition as an “ISRO-led national space ecosystem”, saying the reforms are intended to expand India's overall space capabilities rather than privatise or diminish ISRO.

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