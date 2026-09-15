Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 25: Nivin Pauly Film Sees Dip After Record-Breaking Run

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit saw its collections dip on Day 25, but the film continued its steady run at the box office. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer recorded a 54.3% drop from the previous day after making history with its worldwide collections.

Day 25 Box Office Collection

On Day 25, the film collected Rs 2.10 crore net in India, taking its India net total to Rs 148.50 crore. Its India gross collection has now reached Rs 173.40 crore.

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The film also added Rs 0.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 25. This takes its overseas gross collection to Rs 135 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 308.40 crore.

The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor to the day's earnings, bringing in Rs 1.75 crore from India. The Telugu version added Rs 22 lakh, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 13 lakh.

Record-Breaking Run

Despite the dip in its Day 25 India net collection, the film continues its record-breaking run. It had crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide on Day 24, overtaking Lokah: Chapter 1 to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. Lokah: Chapter 1 had previously topped the list with Rs 301.50 crore.

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Week-Wise Performance

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 52.30 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 49.85 crore in Week 2 and Rs 33.30 crore in Week 3.

It has remained steady through its fourth week. It earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 22, Rs 3.85 crore on Day 23 and Rs 4.60 crore on Day 24. With Day 25 adding another Rs 2.10 crore, the film's fourth-week collection has reached Rs 13.05 crore so far.

About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a romantic comedy-drama starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju. The story follows Ashley, who returns from abroad and finds herself revisiting her first love, Justin, when a wedding takes place next door.

The film also features Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan and Srindaa. It was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on August 21.

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