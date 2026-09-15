Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Karthi's Spy Thriller Witnesses Sharp Monday Dip

Tamil film Sardar 2 had a steady opening weekend, but its pace slowed as the weekdays began. The Karthi-starrer saw a sharp dip in collections on its first Monday, dropping by over 38% from the previous day.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Sardar 2 collected Rs 1.5-crore net in India on Day 5. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 13.1 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 15.35 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.1 crore to the Day 5 collection, while the Telugu version added Rs 40 lakh, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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The film added Rs 25 lakh from overseas markets on Monday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 4.5 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 19.85 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Sardar 2 opened with Rs 4.5 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2 and Rs 2.2 crore on Day 3. The film then saw a small rise to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 4 before dropping to Rs 1.5 crore on Day 5.

About Sardar 2

Released on September 10, 2026, Sardar 2 is an action thriller directed by P S Mithran.

Sardar 2 follows RAW agent Inspector Vijay Prakash (Viji) as he tracks down Doku, a dangerous biological weapon hidden for decades. His mission brings his legendary spy father, Sardar Chandra Bose, out of exile and back into action. Together, they face mercenary leader Black Dagger, who is also after the weapon, leading to a high-stakes battle involving past secrets and a deadly threat.

Karthi plays a dual role in Sardar 2, appearing as the spy Sardar and his son Vijay (Viji), a RAW officer. The cast also includes Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Ashika Ranganath, Malavika Mohanan and Rajisha Vijayan. The film has has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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