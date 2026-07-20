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Google Plans New Chip To Boost AI Model Efficiency, To Directly Integrate Gemini Blueprints: Report

Google is looking to deploy the chip by 2028 at the earliest.

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Google Plans New Chip To Boost AI Model Efficiency, To Directly Integrate Gemini Blueprints: Report
Google is looking to deploy the chip by 2028 at the earliest.
Photo Source: Unsplash

Google is developing a new server chip that will directly integrate the blueprints of its flagship Gemini model, according to a report from The Information on Monday. 

With the blueprints directly built into the chip, the amount of data movement is expected to be reduced, along with the number of decisions needed to be taken during inference, boosting the AI models' efficiency.

Informally named 'Frozen V2' it is expected to boost the efficiency of the company's in-house AI models. The company is looking to deploy the chip by 2028 at the earliest.

Shares of Google's parent company Alphabet were up 1% in pre market trade.

(This is a developing story.)

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