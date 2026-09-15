7 Former Australian Captains Seek Govt Intervention Over Imran Khan: 'Concerned He Will Die In Jail'

A total of seven former Australian cricket captains have written to the Australian government, seeking diplomatic intervention over the treatment and well-being of jailed former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

The move comes after an earlier letter signed by 21 international cricket captains, who had called for the humane treatment of Imran. Several Australian cricket greats have now joined the effort, urging the Australian government to raise concerns over the former Pakistan captain's well-being with Pakistani authorities.

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The seven former Australian captains wrote to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, asking the government to intervene diplomatically as concerns over Imran's condition continue to grow.

Seven Former Australian Captains Sign Letter

The signatories of the letter are Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh.

The captains stressed in the letter that they take "no position on the legal or political case against Mr Khan", saying that the matter is for Pakistan to resolve. However, they raised concerns over the treatment Imran is receiving at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The former Australian captains described the issue as "a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics", while calling for better treatment of the former Pakistan captain.

Greg Chappell Seeks Meeting With Penny Wong

Greg Chappell, one of Australia's most respected cricket figures, has also requested a meeting with Senator Penny Wong to discuss Imran's case.

The request comes after Imran's sons alleged a serious threat to their father's life during a recent interview, adding to concerns over his well-being in detention.

What Does the Letter Say?

The letter penned by the seven captains reads: "Greg Chappell last saw Imran Khan in Islamabad in 2022, when Khan was Prime Minister - hale, hearty, and fit, by his account. It is hard to reconcile that image with the reports now coming out of his detention, and that is why we write to you today, not as diplomats or political actors, but as former Australian captains who felt we should speak up."

"Mr Khan led Pakistan to its only World Cup title. He also led his country as Prime Minister. Australians hold him in great regard - as a cricketer whose skill and leadership left a lasting mark on the game we share, and as someone who has helped improve the lives of Pakistanis by building cancer hospitals," it added.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Chappell stressed that the political and legal case against Imran was not the concern of him or the other signatories. Instead, he said the former Pakistan captain should be afforded humane treatment while in detention.

Asked why the group felt the need to write to the Australian government, Chappell said: "We are concerned that he will die in jail."

"Beyond credible reports, his own sons and sisters have been pleading publicly for months over his health and treatment in detention - citing limited medical care, restricted family contact, and minimal access to legal counsel among their concerns."

"We take no position on the legal or political case against him. That is Pakistan's business. But the treatment of any person in detention is a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics," the letter added.

When asked about the necessity of writing the letter, Chappell said: "We are concerned that he will die in jail."

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"This is not the first time international captains have raised this concern. It has been brought to public attention on two separate occasions in the past six months, and the reports since then - now echoed by his own family - suggest the situation has not improved. We would be grateful if the Australian Government could raise this directly with the relevant Pakistani authorities.

"Mr Chappell has also requested a meeting with you on this matter over recent weeks, and would welcome the chance to discuss it with you directly on our behalf. Thank you for taking the time to consider this," the letter concluded.

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