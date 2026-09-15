Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: FDA Suspends Licenses Of 4 Mumbai Eateries, Including Colaba's Cafe Mondegar

The Maharashtra FDA has ordered the suspension of licences of four Mumbai food establishments, including Colaba's iconic Cafe Mondegar, after inspections revealed serious breaches of food safety and hygiene norms.

The action is part of a wider crackdown ordered by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe ahead of the festive season, with authorities inspecting restaurants, bakeries, dairy outlets and sweet shops across the state.

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The FDA said in a press note issued on Tuesday that serious deficiencies were found during an inspection of Cafe Mondegar at Metro House, Colaba, on September 12.

The restaurant failed to maintain prescribed temperature controls for food storage and preparation, according to the department.

“Hot food was not being kept above 60 degrees Celsius, while cold storage was not maintained below 5 degrees Celsius” reads the press releases issued by FDA.

Inspectors also found improper thawing of food items and inadequate rapid cooling of cooked food.

“Dampness had damaged the flooring, while an inadequate drainage system near the food preparation area posed a potential cross-contamination risk,” the FDA said.Equipment was also found to be inadequately cleaned and sanitised.

The licences of three other Mumbai establishments were suspended during inspections conducted on September 11.

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They are Maharashtra Biryani Center in Kandivali East, Tribhuvan Dairy Farm in Ghatkopar West and Mahavir Cashew & Foods Pvt Ltd in Ghatkopar East.

The action against Mumbai eateries came as the department intensified its festival inspection drive from September 11 to 14.

The campaign covers manufacturers and retailers dealing in sweets, farsan, dry fruits, khoya, paneer, ghee and other products witnessing increased demand during festivals.

In Greater Mumbai, 38 food establishments were inspected and 47 samples collected for analysis.

The FDA also suspended the licences of nine establishments for deficiencies under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Across Maharashtra, the department said it seized 4,138.7 kg of dairy products and sweets, along with 30 litres of milk, valued at Rs 15.58 lakh.

The seized stock included khoya, paneer, ghee, peda, halwa, shrikhand, butter and milk powder.

The FDA also reported seizures of banned gutkha and other prohibited food products worth Rs 1.35 crore in Jalna, including vehicles used for transport.

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