Gulf Tensions: Iran Tried To Seize US Unmanned Surface Vessel, CENTCOM Says

Amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian vessels attempted to seize a US unmanned surface vessel, prompting a forceful response from American forces, the United States Central Command said, according to Al Jazeera.

CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said Iranian speedboats attempted to gain control of the US unmanned vessel, the news channel reported.

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The attempt was unsuccessful, and the US military retained control of the surface drone, he said.

“Iranian small boats recently attempted to take possession of a US unmanned surface vessel,” Hawkins said.

“CENTCOM forcefully responded to the Iranian attempt,” he added, confirming that “the surface drone remains under our operational control.”

The incident adds to growing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the strategically important Strait of Hormuz remaining a key flashpoint in the wider conflict involving Iran and Israel.

The waterway is a major route for global oil shipments, making any confrontation involving military vessels or commercial tankers a potential threat to energy markets and shipping.

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The development comes as fighting and maritime incidents continue to draw international attention across the region.

Oman's navy has rescued 23 crew members from an oil tanker stricken after an attack in the Strait of Hormuz, while the search for two missing seafarers remains ongoing, according to Al Jazeera.

The latest confrontation also highlights the risks facing US unmanned maritime operations in waters where Iranian naval forces and small boats operate.

CENTCOM did not provide further details on the timing, location or circumstances of the attempted seizure.

It also did not disclose the type of unmanned vessel involved or the nature of the forceful response.

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