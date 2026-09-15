12 Years, Missed Holidays, Working From Hospital: Wife Details Husband's Sacrifices Before Oracle Firing

A woman has shared an emotional LinkedIn post that went viral after her husband was laid off by Oracle, where he had worked for 12 years.

Pooja Sahu said her husband, Sourabh, worked at Oracle for 12 years and structured much of his life around his job. In her view, he consistently prioritised his job over personal milestones, family events, and even his own health, igniting broad discussion about corporate loyalty and work-life balance.

"After working for Oracle for 12 years, all he got was being unable to log in to his system to get the news. I have never seen a person so hard-working and dedicated to his work," she wrote in the post.

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Sahu recalled several instances, she said, that illustrated just how dedicated her husband had been to his job. While she was hospitalised for surgery to remove polyps, he kept working from the hospital. While she drove during their family vacation in New Mexico, he stayed on call.

He also worked during festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Rakhi, as well as birthdays, anniversaries, and weekends. More recently, following the couple's adoption of a dog, Sahu said he kept working late at night while also tending to the new pet, which eventually led him to become ill from exhaustion.

"You could never see how much blood and sweat he poured into his job or the immense pressure he was under, because he always wore a smile and was there to help everyone around him. Not just me, but no one in our friends' circle ever saw him cribbing," Sahu added.

She also included a list of his professional accomplishments, noting that he was awarded Best Employee. After losing his job, Sahu used her LinkedIn post to look for opportunities on his behalf. She also addressed her message to those who keep working long hours to support their families while striving to perform at their best in their jobs.

Several LinkedIn users wondered if the significant personal sacrifices required for a corporate career are justified, especially given that years of loyalty and hard work can still result in an employee suddenly losing access to their systems.

One user wrote, "Here is the ugly truth, and no one will tell you, but I will. It doesn't matter how hard you work. When your role is no more, then you are no more. It happens to everybody. The best thing you can do is be prepared for that time. Work for yourself if you can figure out how."

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