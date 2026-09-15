Flipkart Creates 2.5 Lakh Festive Jobs Across India; 75,000 Enter Workforce For First Time

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has generated more than 2.5 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across India ahead of the upcoming festive season, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, cited by PTI.

Of the total positions, nearly 75,000 or 30% are being filled by people entering the workforce for the first time. The hiring drive is spread across more than 7,000 Ekart facilities nationwide, covering fulfilment centres, sortation hubs, and last-mile delivery operations.

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According to Flipkart, around 60 per cent of the new roles will be in last-mile delivery, creating nearly 1.4 lakh employment opportunities. The company is also adding more than 900 festive delivery hubs to cater to rising demand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and support the expansion of its quick-commerce arm, Flipkart Minutes.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Customer Experience and Re-Commerce at Flipkart Group, said that the company's supply chain network is being expanded to handle the increased demand expected during the festive season. He said that the expansion would also help create employment opportunities across different parts of the country, PTI reported.

Flipkart said in its statement that women currently account for more than 20% of its supply chain workforce. The company said that its festive season preparations involve expanding fulfilment and last-mile capabilities to support the expected increase in orders.

Flipkart's announcement comes amid increased seasonal hiring by other major e-commerce companies as they prepare for the festive shopping period. Amazon India has created more than 1.6 lakh seasonal employment opportunities across its operations network ahead of the festive season.

Meanwhile, Meesho had said last month that it expected to generate more than 10 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics ecosystem to manage the anticipated increase in demand.

E-commerce companies are ramping up hiring as they expand logistics and delivery networks to meet the seasonal surge in online shopping during India's festive period.

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