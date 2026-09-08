Flipkart Widens Lead Over Amazon In India As Quick Commerce Surges

Flipkart is adding users faster than Amazon in India, widening its lead in online retail even as quick commerce platforms rapidly expand and the company's own rapid-delivery business, Flipkart Minutes, closes in on established rivals less than two years after its launch, according to data from Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research and Bernstein.

Flipkart and Myntra together accounted for 35 per cent of India's monthly active user (MAU) share year-to-date, making them the country's largest e-commerce platform by user base, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research said, citing SensorTower data.

The combined lead over Amazon, its closest horizontal e-commerce rival, has nearly doubled over the past four years, rising from about 9 percentage points in 2022 to 17 percentage points currently, the report showed.

Flipkart's MAU base grew 15 per cent year-on-year in July 2026, accelerating sharply from 3 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to Bernstein data.

Amazon's MAU base remained in negative territory over the same period, contracting between 1 per cent and 6 per cent year-on-year across the months tracked by the research firm.

The gap is also evident in transaction value. Flipkart has maintained an approximately 10-percentage-point lead over Amazon in gross merchandise value, or GMV, every year since 2019, according to Goldman Sachs, citing Euromonitor data.

Flipkart's share of GMV has also consistently exceeded its share of MAUs, the Goldman Sachs report showed. That contrasts with quick-commerce platforms, which attract high levels of app usage but account for a comparatively smaller share of transaction value, suggesting stronger transaction engagement among Flipkart users.

The data comes as India's online retail market undergoes a rapid shift, with quick commerce expanding beyond its original grocery and convenience focus and value-commerce platforms gaining users in smaller cities and towns.

Flipkart is participating in that shift through Flipkart Minutes, its quick-commerce business launched in August 2024.

Minutes is now handling between 1.1 million and 1.2 million orders a day, up from about 390,000-400,000 in November, according to a report by TechCrunch. That puts the service within range of Swiggy Instamart, which handles about 1.4 million orders a day, while Blinkit and Zepto remain the two largest quick-commerce players by order volume.

India's e-commerce market has expanded rapidly in recent years, with quick commerce and value commerce emerging as major growth formats alongside traditional horizontal marketplaces, intensifying competition for consumers, orders and spending across the country's online retail sector.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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