Apple Event 2026: 10 Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Upgrades Expected To Be Announced

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. While Apple has not confirmed the models or their specifications, reports and leaks have pointed to 10 major upgrades across performance, cameras, battery, display, connectivity and design.

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Here are the biggest changes expected from Apple's next Pro iPhones, according to reports and estimates:

1. A New A20 Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature Apple's next-generation A20 chip. Reports suggest the processor could be built on a 2nm process, potentially bringing improvements in performance and power efficiency.

2. Better Battery Life

Improved chip efficiency could help extend battery life across the new Pro models. The iPhone 18 Pro Max may also receive a larger battery, with one report putting the US version's capacity at 5,567mAh.

3. A Variable-Aperture Main Camera

One of the most significant expected camera upgrades is a variable-aperture main lens. The technology could allow the camera to physically adjust its aperture depending on the shooting conditions, offering greater control over exposure and background blur.

4. Possible Pro Max-Exclusive Camera Features

Apple could further differentiate the iPhone 18 Pro Max from the smaller Pro model through additional camera hardware. Some reports suggest certain advanced camera features may remain exclusive to the larger device.

5. An Improved Telephoto Camera

Apple is also reportedly testing a telephoto lens with a wider aperture. The change could allow more light into the camera, potentially improving image quality and reducing noise in challenging lighting conditions.

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6. A New Stacked Camera Sensor

At least one of the new Pro models could feature a three-layer stacked camera sensor. The technology may improve camera responsiveness, dynamic range and low-light photography.

7. Changes To The Rear Camera Design

The rear camera housing could become slightly thicker to accommodate the upgraded hardware. However, reports suggest the overall design of the iPhone 18 Pro series may remain broadly similar to the previous generation.

8. New Colours And A More Unified Design

Apple may also make subtle changes to the exterior. Reports suggest the company could reduce the contrast between the glass back and metal frame, moving away from the two-tone appearance seen on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Rumoured colour options include Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey and Silver.

9. Display Improvements

The display sizes are expected to remain unchanged at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. However, leaks have pointed to a potentially smaller Dynamic Island cutout.

The new phones could also feature LTPO+ display technology, which may offer improved power efficiency. Some reports suggest the smaller Dynamic Island could instead arrive on a later model.

10. Apple's C2 Modem And Higher Prices

The iPhone 18 Pro series could feature Apple's C2 modem, which is expected to bring improvements to 5G connectivity and potentially expand satellite communication capabilities.

However, newer chip technology and rising memory costs could also make the new models more expensive. Some estimates have placed the iPhone 18 Pro Max at around $1,399 in the US.

Apple has not officially confirmed these specifications, and the final features could differ when the company announces its new iPhone lineup.

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