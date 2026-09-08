iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Foldable iPhone Launch Tomorrow: When And How To Watch Live In India

Apple is set to host its major September launch event tomorrow, September 9, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The event could also mark the debut of Apple's first foldable iPhone, referred to as the iPhone Ultra in several reports.

Apple has officially confirmed the event, titled “Surprise and shine”, which will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Apple Event Tomorrow: What Time In India?

For viewers in India, Apple's September 9 event will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Apple has confirmed the timing on its India website.

The event can be watched live through Apple's official website and the Apple TV app. Apple also typically streams its major events on its official YouTube channel, and the livestream is already listed for viewers. MacRumors has also reported that the event will be available on YouTube.

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What To Expect From The iPhone 18 Pro Series

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to bring upgrades to performance and cameras, along with improvements to battery life. Macworld reports that the Pro models could use Apple's next-generation A20 chip, built on a 2nm process, along with the company's C2 modem.

The publication also expects camera upgrades, including a variable-aperture system. New colour options are also anticipated, with reports suggesting that the iPhone 18 Pro series could be offered in Dark Cherry and Light Blue. Apple has not confirmed these details.

Apple's First Foldable iPhone

The biggest potential announcement could be Apple's first foldable iPhone. Reports suggest the device could feature a book-style design with a large internal display and a smaller external screen.

Its price is expected to be above $2,000, although Apple has not confirmed the figure.

The standard iPhone 18 is reportedly not expected to debut at this event. The Verge reports that Apple could delay the standard model and other non-Pro iPhones until 2027, making tomorrow's event primarily focused on Apple's premium devices.

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