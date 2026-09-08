iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Viral Video Show Dark Cherry And Light Blue Models Inside Store

A video appearing to show the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in new colour options has surfaced on X, just a day before Apple is expected to unveil its next generation Pro models. The video, posted by La Manzana Mordida, appears to show a Dark Cherry iPhone 18 Pro Max and a Light Blue iPhone 18 Pro inside what looks like a retail store.

However, Apple does not confirm the footage being in the final retail units. They could instead be highly realistic dummy or display models, which are commonly used ahead of a smartphone's official launch.

iPhone 18 Pro Dark Cherry, Light Blue Colours

The video appears to show the larger Pro Max model in a deep red or Dark Cherry finish, while the smaller Pro model is seen in Light Blue. 91Mobiles also reported on the footage, noting that the colours broadly match recent reports about Apple's upcoming Pro lineup.

MacRumors has previously listed Dark Cherry and Light Blue among the possible iPhone 18 Pro colours. More recent reports have narrowed the expected lineup to three colour options, although there is still some uncertainty around the third colour.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Launch Nears: What To Expect From Apple On Sept 9

Are These Real iPhone 18 Pro Units?

Seeing the phones inside a store does not necessarily mean they are finished Apple devices. Accessory makers and retailers often receive dummy units ahead of a smartphone launch so they can prepare cases, display stands and other accessories before the official release.

Macworld has also reported on the leaked colour units, while earlier dummy-unit leaks have shown similar Dark Cherry and Light Blue finishes.

Apple To Reveal The Final Colours

Apple has confirmed its September 9 event, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled. However, the company has not officially confirmed the colours or specifications of either model.

The final colour lineup should become clear when Apple officially unveils the new iPhones.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Price Drops In India Ahead Of iPhone 18 Pro Launch: How To Get It Under Rs 54,000

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