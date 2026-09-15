'Toxic Effects': CDSCO Warns Against Using Two 'Made In Pakistan' Whitening Creams

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has warned against unauthorised skin whitening creams, manufactured in Pakistan, citing health risk to the consumers, the regulator said in a notice released on Monday, September 14.

Following test and analysis, CDCSO found products such as 'Goree Beauty Cream' and 'Chandni Whitening Gream' are unauthorised and have not been issued registration certificate for import by the competent authority for sale in lndia.

According to the regulator, these creams contain excessive heavy metals, which is beyond the specified limits and may pose health risk to the consumers including toxic effects.

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The notice read, "Cosmetic products used by consumers must be safe for the public. Their manufacturing and import are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020. Standards for cosmetic products are published by the Bureau of lndian Standards (BlS)."

It added, "To manufacture cosmetics for sale and distribution, a license must be obtained from the State Licensing Authority. For the import of cosmetics, the products must be registered with the Central Licensing Authority in accordance with the prescribed rules."

What Must Cosnumers Do?

The consumers have been advised to use these products or similar named items if purchased. Additionally, consumers should buy and use authorised cosmetics products containing details of manufacturing license number, manufacturer's details, batch number, date of manufacturing, expiry and registration number, if the product is imported. If any violations observed in label, they must report it to the respective State Drugs Controller for the products manufactured in lndia and the Drugs Controller General (lndia) for the imported cosmetics products.

The regulator has also warned all concerned establishments and individuals to not sell, distribute or advertise these creams, while all regulatory enforcements units have been urged to ensure that such unauthorised cosmetics products are not sold in their jurisdiction.



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