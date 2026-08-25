Crackdown On Misleading Claims: FSSAI Issues 150 Notices To Food Companies - Check List

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued more than 150 notices to major food and beverage companies in recent months over misleading advertisements, false claims and labelling non-compliance, the regulator said in a social media update on its enforcement drive.

The FSSAI said, "Over 150 notices issued for misleading advertisements, false claims & labelling non-compliances." The regulator named a set of major brands against which action has been taken as part of the exercise.

Companies Named By FSSAI:

- Nestle India

- PepsiCo

- Abbott India Ltd

- Red Bull India

- Danone India

- Monster Energy India Pvt Ltd

- Hell Energy Pvt Ltd

- Mondelez India (formerly Cadbury India)

- Coca-Cola India

- Diageo

- Pernod Ricard

- Ferrero India

- Kenvue Inc

The enforcement action has covered a wide cross-section of the industry, with particular scrutiny on energy drink and alcoholic beverage manufacturers, several of whom have had products seized over alleged regulatory violations.

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The regulator said its scrutiny has also extended to online food retail, with 12 notices issued to e-commerce companies including Amazon and Flipkart, and one Amazon warehouse licence cancelled as part of the action.

Quick-service restaurant chains have not been spared either, with more than 30 notices issued to operators such as McDonald's, Domino's, KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee, while several five-star hotels were also issued notices last year over food safety and labelling lapses.

The latest disclosure follows FSSAI's earlier crackdown on unsubstantiated "100%" claims on packaging, which had already prompted companies including Amway, Emami and Bonn Biscuits to revise their product labels.

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The regulator said a number of companies have since begun corrective measures after receiving notices, and described the action as part of its continuing effort to enforce food safety, advertising and labelling requirements across the sector, regardless of a brand's size or market standing.

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