'We Are Not Ready': Bill Gates Joins Chorus For Hitting The Brakes On AI Innovation | NDTV Exclusive

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has sounded a note of caution over the rapid pace of artificial intelligence development, saying the world may not be ready for the scale and speed of change that frontier AI could bring. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Gates said he supports calls to slow down frontier AI development, arguing that society needs time to prepare for the risks associated with increasingly capable systems.

“It's pretty stunning for me to say that if we could slow things down, I think we should consider that because of this need to get ready for such a rapid change,” Gates said.

Gates, who has spent decades championing technological innovation, said AI represents a rare case where the pace and breadth of innovation could outstrip society's ability to respond. “Throughout my life, I've been a champion of innovation... and this is a rare case where innovation may be so broad and so dramatic that we're not ready for it,” he said.

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One immediate concern is cybersecurity. Gates warned that AI tools could strengthen the offensive capabilities of cyber attackers, making it necessary to build stronger defences. He also pointed to incidents involving AI systems behaving unexpectedly, saying the question of keeping AI under control has moved from a distant concern to a more immediate challenge.

Gates said the next two decades could see significant disruption in employment as AI changes the nature of work. Governments, he said, will have to play a much bigger role in helping workers transition into new jobs.

For India, the issue is particularly significant given the country's large IT industry and its central role in implementing AI systems. “What we've seen so far is increased demand to help implement these AI systems,” Gates said about India's IT industry.

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However, he expects that trend could eventually reverse. “As you get maybe three years down the road, the net effect of AI will reduce some of that demand,” he said, adding that talented workers would need to be shifted into other activities.

India Could Be Among The Biggest AI Beneficiaries

Despite his warnings, Gates was positive about India's ability to benefit from AI. He highlighted the country's strong digital and IT talent and its experience with the previous digital revolution. “India's a great case because there's a lot of talent in digital and IT things there,” Gates said.

He also described India as a leader in AI-powered agriculture, noting that thousands of farmers are already connecting to such systems. “It's clear to me now that agriculture will move the fastest,” Gates said, while identifying education and healthcare as areas where India needs to accelerate AI adoption.

Gates also praised NITI Aayog's approach to AI, saying he gives the government body “a very high grade” for recognising the need to prepare for the technology. “The depth of talent, the engagement in the previous digital revolution means that a lot of the early usage, beneficial usage, will be in India,” he said.

AI In Healthcare: Opportunity And Challenge

Gates said AI could help India address healthcare needs at a lower cost, including in areas such as blood pressure and diabetes. However, he pointed to challenges around digital patient records, data integration and privacy. He said India needs to ensure that patient information can move seamlessly between doctors, hospitals and different parts of the healthcare system. He remains hopeful that India can move faster than most countries in integrating patient-level data with primary and hospital care.

Indian Languages Need More AI Data

Gates also highlighted the challenge of developing AI systems that can accurately understand India's diverse languages and dialects. He said substantially more data and richer benchmarks are needed, particularly for healthcare applications where inaccurate translations can have serious consequences.

“The key is gathering substantially more data and particularly having very rich benchmarks for these verticals,” Gates said.

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