'Not Complicit': Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence On Macklemore's Removal From Tour Over 'Free Palestine' Remarks

Ed Sheeran has broken his silence, and what he had to say has left the internet talking. Here's everything the singer revealed in his statement.

Ed Sheeran Addresses The Controversy

Ed Sheeran has finally spoken up after days of speculation surrounding Macklemore's sudden departure from his ongoing tour. Taking to social media, the singer shared a detailed, multi-part statement explaining his position on the matter, while also touching upon the broader Israel-Palestine crisis.

Sheeran began by expressing distress over the ongoing war, calling it a tragedy that has caused immense suffering on both sides, and adding that no conflict anywhere in the world deserves to be tolerated.

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ALSO READ | Ed Sheeran Faces Backlash For Dropping Macklemore From Tour Over 'Free Palestine' Remarks

Why Macklemore Was Dropped From The Tour

According to Sheeran, Macklemore had joined his tour last year as a support act, a decision he made purely out of respect for him as a musician. However, following Macklemore's on-stage remarks in support of Palestine during Sheeran's New Jersey concerts, several upcoming tour venues reportedly threatened to cancel the shows altogether if he continued to be part of the lineup.

Sheeran revealed he spent an entire week negotiating with venue owners, promoters and activists from both sides in an attempt to find middle ground, naming Robert Kraft as one of the people he engaged with directly.

Despite his efforts, he said the final call rested with the venues and promoters, not him, since Macklemore's contract was tied to the promoter rather than to Sheeran personally.

Sheeran Defends His Apolitical Stance

The singer explained that he keeps politics away from his work because his fans include a lot of young people and kids. He made it clear that not speaking up publicly doesn't mean he doesn't care or doesn't have opinions of his own - he just prefers to support causes quietly, in his own personal way.

He ended his note by saying he spent the entire week trying to sort things out but couldn't find a way through, adding that people who genuinely know him already understand where he stands.

ALSO READ | 'Stage Becomes Resistance': Macklemore Blames Ed Sheeran After Being Dropped From Tour Over 'Free Palestine'

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