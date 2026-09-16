$200B Goal In Focus: PM Modi Meets Global Semiconductor Giants Ahead Of Semicon India 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet global semiconductor company CEOs at a roundtable in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the government steps up its push to build India into a major global semiconductor hub, sources told NDTV Profit.

The meeting comes a day ahead of the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026, which is scheduled to begin on Sept. 17 at Yashobhoomi in Delhi. Modi is set to inaugurate the three-day semiconductor industry event on Thursday.

The government is targeting a semiconductor market opportunity of $200 billion by 2030, making the sector a key component of its broader electronics manufacturing and technology ambitions. India's semiconductor requirement is projected to rise from around $100 billion currently to $200 billion, according to information released ahead of SEMICON India 2026.

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The meeting is aimed at engaging global companies as India seeks to attract investment across semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, equipment and other parts of the supply chain.

The government has been seeking to build domestic semiconductor capacity and reduce India's dependence on imported chips. India currently imports close to 90% of its semiconductor requirements, with imports estimated at around $30 billion a year, according to a report on the upcoming event.

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SEMICON India 2026 will be held from September 17 to 19 at Yashobhoomi in Delhi under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem". The event is expected to bring together companies from across the semiconductor and electronics value chain.

According to the India Semiconductor Mission, the event is expected to see participation from more than 300 Indian companies and over 100 international companies, along with six country pavilions representing Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia and Sweden.

India's semiconductor ambitions are increasingly moving from policy announcements towards physical manufacturing. Projects spanning fabrication, assembly, testing, packaging and chip design are being developed across the country, with the government seeking to create an end-to-end ecosystem.

With global semiconductor demand expected to expand significantly over the coming years, the government is positioning India as an alternative manufacturing and supply-chain destination.

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