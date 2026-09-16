Women's Premier League 2027 Dates Announced: Tournament From January 14, Auction On October 28

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the key dates for the fifth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), with the 2027 season set to be played from January 14 to February 7.

The announcement sets the stage for another packed start to the year for women's cricket in India. The WPL will be followed closely by the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, which was shifted to India from Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be played from February 14 to 28.

The player auction for WPL 2027 will be held on October 28 in Kochi, while franchises have been given September 28 as the deadline to finalise their player retentions ahead of the auction.

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The auction is scheduled to take place at the Grand Hyatt Kochi.

The auction will be the next major step in the franchises' preparations for the new season, following the retention window. The five teams will look to make changes to their squads and fill the gaps ahead of the 2027 campaign.

"The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season," said the BCCI in a statement.

WPL 2027 Venues

The BCCI is also working on the venues for the upcoming season. Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium and the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara are understood to be among the venues in contention to host WPL 2027 matches, according to SportsStar.

Both venues are also scheduled to host matches during the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, which will be played in India from February 14 to 28. The WPL final is scheduled for February 7, leaving only a week before the Champions Trophy begins.

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