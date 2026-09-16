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Cafe Mondegar's Licence Scrapped: Photos Show What FDA Raid At The Colaba Eatery Uncovered

The regulator flagged serious deficiencies following an inspection of Cafe Mondegar at Metro House, Colaba.

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Cafe Mondegar's Licence Scrapped: Photos Show What FDA Raid At The Colaba Eatery Uncovered
Image: Press note

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended licence of  Colaba's iconic Cafe Mondegar on allegations of breaching food safety and hygiene norms.

As a part of statewide crackdown, the action was ordered by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe during the festive season, with officials inspecting restaurants, bakeries, dairy outlets and sweet shops.

The regulator flagged serious deficiencies following an inspection of Cafe Mondegar at Metro House, Colaba, according to a press note issued on Tuesday.

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The restaurant failed to maintain prescribed temperature controls for food storage and preparation, according to the department. 

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Strikes - FDA Suspends Licenses Of 4 Mumbai Eateries, Including Colaba's Cafe Mondegar

“Hot food was not being kept above 60 degrees Celsius, while cold storage was not maintained below 5 degrees Celsius” the note read.

Officials also found improper thawing of food items and inadequate rapid cooling of cooked food. 

“Dampness had damaged the flooring, while an inadequate drainage system near the food preparation area posed a potential cross-contamination risk,” the FDA said.Equipment was also found to be inadequately cleaned and sanitised.

Here's a look at the serious deficiencies highlighted by FDA for Cafe Mondegar at Metro House (images source: press note): 

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