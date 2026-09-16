Fact Check: Is Govt Considering To Merge 9 PSBs With SBI, PNB And Bank Of Baroda?

The Centre on Wednesday debunked a gazette that stated that it has notified a scheme which would involve the merging of public sector banks into amalgamated entities via a post shared on social media platform 'X'.

"The document is fake and has NOT been issued by @FinMinIndia (official Finance Ministry of India handle)," the post said.

"Always verify such information through official and credible sources before believing or sharing it," it added.

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The post also encouraged those spotting suspicious claims allegedly issued by the Indian government to report them to the @PIBFactCheck 'X' handle. Users can also do the same via the mobile number: +91 8799711259 and the e-mail ID: factcheck@pib.gov.in.

As per the erroneous gazette, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India would be subject to an acquisition by State Bank of India and was to be renamed as SBI Group.

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Similarly, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Punjab & Sind Bank were to be acquired by Punjab National Bank and be given the same name.

It further claimed that Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and UCO Bank were set to be amalgamated and transferred to Bank of Baroda and would be given the same name.

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