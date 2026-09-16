iPhone 17 Pro Max Below Rs 75,000? Croma Offers Exchange Bonus, Free Case And More

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at an effective price of Rs 74,990 through Croma's ongoing promotional offer. The price is listed on Croma's official Apple offer page and applies after eligible exchange and cashback benefits.

It is not a flat price available to every customer. The offer comes as Croma promotes the previous generation iPhone 17 Pro series alongside pre bookings for Apple's newer iPhone 18 Pro models.

Exchange Bonus And Bank Cashback

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According to Croma, customers can receive an exchange value of up to Rs 53,000 for an eligible iPhone 15 Pro Max. The final value depends on the model and condition of the old device. Croma is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000.

The bonus depends on the exchange value slab. Devices with an exchange value of Rs 30,000 or more qualify for the maximum bonus, according to the offer terms. Customers can additionally receive Rs 4,000 brand cashback on selected credit cards from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. The cashback is applicable at Croma stores on eligible models and is subject to the offer conditions.

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Free Case And AppleCare+ Offer

The promotion also includes a free Hyphen case combo worth Rs 3,499 with purchases from the iPhone 17 Pro series. Buyers can get a flat 10 percent discount on AppleCare+ when it is purchased with an eligible iPhone.

Croma states that the offer is valid while stocks last. Since the Rs 74,990 figure depends on exchange eligibility and applicable cashback, buyers should check the final valuation and payment terms before completing the purchase.

The actual amount payable may differ from customer to customer, making it important to confirm the exchange value and eligible bank offer at a Croma store.

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