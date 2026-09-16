James Rodriguez Ends 15-Year Colombia Career, Announces International Retirement

James Rodriguez announced his retirement from international football on Tuesday, ending his 15-year career with the Colombian national team.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who won the Golden Boot after a stunning performance at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, has decided to hang up his boots following the latest edition of the global tournament in North America.

Rodriguez made his Colombia debut in 2011 in a victory over Bolivia in La Paz. However, it was his breakthrough performance at the 2014 World Cup that brought him global recognition and helped him earn a move to Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

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“After many years, matches, moments of joy, and tough times, I feel the moment has come to close a chapter of my life: my journey with the Colombian national team,” Rodríguez said in a video posted to his social media channels. “Wearing the jersey was a dream, but also an enormous responsibility.”

During his time at Real Madrid, Rodriguez won two La Liga titles. He also spent time at Bayern Munich and Everton.

“I was fortunate enough to experience moments I never imagined — World Cups, goals, and unforgettable nights; victories that made us believe and defeats that made us stronger,” Rodríguez said. “From the moment I joined the national team, I wanted to leave the jersey in a stronger position when I eventually moved on, and looking back at the journey, I feel I achieved that.”

“I had the honour of wearing the number 10 jersey and the captain's armband; I tried to do so with respect, responsibility, and an awareness of what Colombia represents,” he added. “I had good days and difficult ones, but I never stopped feeling proud of these colors.”

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In recent years, Rodriguez moved between clubs across different countries. He had stints with Olympiakos, Sao Paulo, Rayo Vallecano, Club León and Minnesota United.

The midfielder returned to his home country ahead of the current season, joining Colombian club Atlético Nacional.

“I leave with peace of mind because I know I gave absolutely everything; thank you for every memory, every hug, and every moment,” Rodríguez concluded.

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