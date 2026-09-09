Lionel Messi Agrees Deal To Buy Second Spanish Club Eldense: Report

Lionel Messi could be expanding his football ownership portfolio in Spain, with the Inter Miami forward reaching a preliminary agreement to take over Spanish second-division club Eldense, according to reports.

The proposed deal is not yet complete and remains subject to due diligence as well as the necessary approval from Spain's National Sports Council (CSD).

Eldense are currently owned by Colombian investment group Grupo TH, which also has football interests in Colombia and Switzerland. If the takeover goes through, the club would become the second Spanish team owned by Messi, ESPN reported.

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The Argentina and Barcelona legend had earlier entered the Spanish football ownership space by acquiring fifth-division side Cornellà. That deal was confirmed earlier this year, with the Barcelona-based club known for its focus on developing young players.

While Cornellà operate at a semi-professional level, Eldense compete in Spain's professional second tier, meaning the proposed acquisition would give Messi ownership of his first professional club in the country, the reports stated.

Messi's Growing Football Portfolio

Messi, who is 39, is also partially involved with Uruguayan side Deportivo LSM alongside his Inter Miami teammate and friend Luis Suárez.

The potential Eldense acquisition is not expected to create an immediate conflict with Cornellà, as the two clubs are currently separated by three divisions. However, the situation could become more complicated if both teams eventually rise through the Spanish football pyramid.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation would be unlikely to allow the two clubs to compete in the same division if Messi holds majority ownership of both sides.

Eldense's Recent Promotion-Relegation Cycle

The club was founded in 1921 and has spent most of its history outside Spain's top two divisions. The club returned to the second tier in 2023 for the first time since 1964. Their stay in the division lasted two seasons before relegation in 2025. Eldense bounced back immediately, earning promotion again this summer.

Eldense play their home fixtures at the Nuevo Pepico Amat in Elda, a stadium which has a capacity of 5,776.

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