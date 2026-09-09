Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 34: Film Continues Strong Theatrical Run

Despite being well into its theatrical journey, Hanuman Ansh continues to stay in the box office race. The film is maintaining its strong presence across cinemas and drawing audiences to its shows.

Day 34 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 3.08 crore so far on Day 34. The film is currently running across 4,547 shows. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 145.96 crore till now, while the India gross stands at Rs 172.49 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's final collection is yet to be reported.

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The Hindi (2D) recorded 23.42% overall occupancy, with 16.15% in the morning and 30.69% in the afternoon, the report stated. Evening and night occupancy figures were not available.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh and earned Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1. Week 2 added Rs 40 lakh. Based on Sacnilk data, the film collected Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3 and Rs 61 crore in Week 4.

In Week 5, the film earned Rs 10 crore on Day 29, Rs 16.50 crore on Day 30, Rs 22.75 crore on Day 31, Rs 10 crore on Day 32 and Rs 10.75 crore on Day 33, the report stated.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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