Beyond Hormuz: Iran Declares Maritime Restricted Areas In Gulf Of Oman, Arabian Sea

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced plans to establish a new maritime restricted area extending beyond the Strait of Hormuz, covering parts of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

The restricted zone will stretch from Chabahar on Iran's southeastern coast into the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, with its exact coordinates to be announced, according to the IRGC.

Al-Jazeera reported that an IRGC spokesperson said Iran will announce a maritime restricted zone stretching from Chabahar into parts of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

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Ships passing through the designated area will face sanctions, he said, adding that the exact coordinates of the restricted zone will be announced later.

Times of Israel reported that the move follows comments by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who was quoted by Iranian state media on Sunday as saying that Tehran would establish a restricted maritime zone outside the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions around the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global energy supplies passes.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of another attack on a civilian vessel off the coast of Iraq.

Al-Jazeera reported that the vessel was reportedly struck by a projectile about 52 kilometres (28 nautical miles) southeast of al-Faw, Iraq.

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“The master of a tanker has reported being struck by an unknown projectile. Crew are reported safe and there is no environmental impact reported at this time,” UKMTO said in a statement.

Al Jazeera reported that local media had identified the vessel as a foreign oil tanker and said it was targeted by a drone in Iraqi territorial waters. The incident reportedly caused a fire, which was later brought under control. No casualties were immediately reported.

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