Viral '80s Photo Instagram Trend: 10 ChatGPT Prompts To Get Perfect Retro Look

Instagram is seeing a new wave of nostalgia, with users turning their current photographs into realistic-looking images inspired by the 1980s.

Instead of simply applying a vintage filter, the trend uses AI to change elements such as clothing, hairstyles, backgrounds, lighting and photographic texture while keeping the person recognisable.

The trend has spread through Instagram Stories and the platform's "Add Yours" feature, where users can share their AI-generated versions and encourage others to create their own.

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What Is The Viral '80s Photo Trend?

The idea is simple: users upload a photograph to ChatGPT and ask the AI to recreate it as though it had been taken in the 1980s. The result can include period-appropriate clothes, hairstyles, accessories, locations and analogue photography effects. Users can customize the images by specifying the setting, mood, clothing, hairstyle, lighting and overall photography style, according to reports.

Here are 10 prompts to create Bollywood, family album, college, wedding and street style looks from the 1980s, according to reports.

10 Prompts To Try

Classic '80s Portrait

"Transform my uploaded photo into a realistic 1980s studio portrait. Keep my facial features and identity recognisable. Give me an authentic 1980s hairstyle and outfit, with soft studio lighting, slightly faded coluors, subtle analogue film grain and the natural imperfections of an old printed photograph."

Retro Bollywood Look

"Recreate my uploaded photo as an Indian Bollywood portrait from the 1980s. Keep my face recognisable and natural. Add period-appropriate clothing, hairstyle, jewellery and warm studio lighting. Use soft focus, analogue film grain and slightly faded colours to make it look like a real photograph from that era."

80s Family Album

"Turn this photograph into a genuine 1980s family album picture. Keep my identity and facial features unchanged. Add period-appropriate clothes and hairstyle, a simple Indian home setting, natural lighting, faded colours, mild film grain and the slightly imperfect texture of an old printed photograph."

'80s College Student

"Reimagine me as a college student in India in the 1980s. Preserve my face and identity. Give me period-appropriate casual clothes, hairstyle and accessories, with a vintage college campus in the background. Make it look like a candid photograph captured on an analogue film camera."

Retro Street Photograph

"Transform my photo into an authentic 1980s street photograph in India. Keep my facial features recognisable and change the clothing and surroundings to match the decade. Add old cars, shop signs and period-appropriate architecture in the background, with natural lighting, film grain and slightly faded colours."

80s Wedding Photo

"Turn my uploaded photograph into a traditional Indian wedding photograph from the 1980s. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Add period-appropriate traditional clothing, jewellery and hairstyle, along with a simple wedding backdrop, warm lighting and the grainy texture of an old wedding album."

Retro Magazine Cover

"Recreate my photograph as an authentic 1980s Indian magazine cover portrait. Keep my face recognisable while adding period fashion, hairstyle and accessories. Use dramatic studio lighting, slightly faded analogue colours and realistic film grain. Make it look like a real printed magazine photograph from the decade."

80s Arcade Look

"Place me in a colourful 1980s arcade while keeping my facial features and identity unchanged. Give me authentic 1980s clothing and hairstyle. Add vintage arcade machines, neon lights and a candid film-camera aesthetic with realistic grain and soft colours."

80s Vacation Photo

"Transform my uploaded photo into a casual holiday photograph from the 1980s. Preserve my identity and natural facial features. Add period-appropriate clothes, an old tourist location, vintage cars and realistic analogue film texture. Make it look like an ordinary family vacation photo rather than an AI-generated image."

Old School Doordarshan Era Look

"Reimagine my photograph as a realistic Indian television studio portrait from the late 1980s. Keep my facial identity recognisable and natural. Use period-appropriate clothing and hairstyle, a simple studio background, warm lighting, slightly muted colours and analogue film grain. Make it look like a genuine photograph from the Doordarshan era."

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