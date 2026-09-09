Toxic Box Office Collection Day 15: Yash Starrer Continues To Post Muted Earnings

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups continues its box office run as the Yash-starrer reaches Day 15 on Wednesday.

Day 15 Box Office Collection

Toxic earned Rs 33 lakh so far on Day 15 from 987 shows in India, with 14.2% overall occupancy, according to the latest box office data by Sacnilk. The film's India net collection has reached Rs 247.58 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 295.49 crore. The final India collection is yet to be reported.

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The Kannada version earned Rs 21 lakh from 451 shows at 12% occupancy. The Hindi version collected Rs 12 lakh from 536 shows with 15% occupancy, while the Telugu version added Rs 2 lakh from 50 shows at 16% occupancy, the report stated.

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Box Office Performance So Far

Based on Sacnilk data, Toxic had a strong opening, earning Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1 from 24,579 shows at 56.1% occupancy. It then collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. The film added Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. The film's Week 1 India net collection stood at Rs 239.3 crore.

In its second week, Toxic earned Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9. It then collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10, Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11 and Rs 2.42 crore on Day 12. The film earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 73 lakh on Day 14.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The story follows a gangster and explores themes of crime, violence, loyalty, morality and redemption.

Yash stars in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The cast also features Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

The film was released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Aug. 26, 2026.

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