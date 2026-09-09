PSBs Sound Alarm As Bank Unions Plan Sept 11 Strike, Threaten Indefinite Stir From Oct 26

The United Forum Of Bank Unions (UFBU) and All-India Bank Officer Association (AIBOA) have proposed to go on a one-day strike on Sept 11, according to an exchange filing from the Union Bank of India. They are expected to be joined by All India Bank Adhikari Sena Mahasangh (AIBASM) and the Bank Karmchari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM) for a three-day strke from Sept. 28-30. The UFBU, AIBASM and BKSM have proposed to go on an idefinite strike on Oct 26.

The Union Bank of India stated in its filing that it is unable to "quantify the impact" of these strikes and that it would take "all necessary steps" in accordance with existing guidelines to ensure the smooth functioning of its operations.

"In the event of materializing of strike, the functioning of the bank's branches and administrative offices across India may be affected," the filing said.

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The Central Bank of India also acknowledged the same and conveyed its intention to maintain functioning of its operations in line with current norms via an exchange filing.

(This is a developing story.)

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